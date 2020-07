Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court hot tub

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!Nestled at Iroquois Point in West Oahu amidst pristine lagoons, secluded beaches, and first-class amenities Kapilina Beach Homes provide everything you crave in island living. The 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom garden-style rentals feature expansive floor plans, full-size washers and dryers, and ample parking. You will also love that the award-winning Iroquois Point Elementary School is within walking distance.