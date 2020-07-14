All apartments in Kapolei
Find more places like Cambridge Park and Cluster Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kapolei, HI
/
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:01 PM

Cambridge Park and Cluster Park

Open Now until 5pm
92-1340 PANANA ST · (808) 468-8206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
New Special: Waived Application Fees!
Browse Similar Places
Kapolei
See all
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0106 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 0506 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 1003 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge Park and Cluster Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard. There is a live-in Resident Manager and Maintenance staff. We are also conveniently located next to Mauka Lani Elementary School and a park. We are just up the hill from Kapolei Marketplace, and nearby Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Costco.
We invite you to call us to come see what we have to offer at Cambridge Park and Cluster Park.
Mahalo.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge Park and Cluster Park have any available units?
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park has 4 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cambridge Park and Cluster Park have?
Some of Cambridge Park and Cluster Park's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge Park and Cluster Park currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park is offering the following rent specials: New Special: Waived Application Fees!
Is Cambridge Park and Cluster Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge Park and Cluster Park is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge Park and Cluster Park offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge Park and Cluster Park offers parking.
Does Cambridge Park and Cluster Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cambridge Park and Cluster Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge Park and Cluster Park have a pool?
No, Cambridge Park and Cluster Park does not have a pool.
Does Cambridge Park and Cluster Park have accessible units?
No, Cambridge Park and Cluster Park does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge Park and Cluster Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Cambridge Park and Cluster Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cambridge Park and Cluster Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Cambridge Park and Cluster Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Cambridge Park and Cluster Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street
Kapolei, HI 96707
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd
Kapolei, HI 96707

Similar Pages

Kapolei 1 BedroomsKapolei 2 Bedrooms
Kapolei Apartments with ParkingKapolei Dog Friendly Apartments
Kapolei Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Makakilo Kapolei Honokai Hale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity