/
/
kauai county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Kauai County, HI📍
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Weliweli Ahupua`a
1697 Pe'e Road #102
1697 Peʻe Road, Poipu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
900 sqft
Poipu Palms 102 - This property is normally used as a vacation rental. This is an opportunity to stay at a fully furnished property on a month to month basis.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hanalei Ahupua`a
3679 Kaweonui Road
3679 Kaweonui Road, Princeville, HI
7 Bedrooms
$15,000
4105 sqft
Mauna Pua - A 7 bedroom Kauai Rental - This property is normally used as a vacation rental. This is an opportunity to stay at a fully furnished property on a month to month basis.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hanalei Ahupua`a
4451 Emmalani Dr.
4451 Emmalani Drive, Princeville, HI
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3603 sqft
Coral Hale in Princeville - This property is normally used as a vacation rental. This is an opportunity to stay at a fully furnished property on a month to month basis.
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hanalei Ahupua`a
4944 Emmalani Dr
4944 Emmalani Drive, Princeville, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Princeville Home with Pool - (RLNE5873495)
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kilauea Ahupua`a
4382 Hookui Rd (Main house)
4382 Hookui Road, Kilauea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1890 sqft
Beautiful Kilauea River Front 2 Bedroom Home - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home fronts the Kilauea River enjoying amazing views and sounds of cascading waterfalls.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailua Ahupua`a
275 Aina Lani Place
275 Aina Lani Place, Wailua Homesteads, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1408 sqft
Wailua Rise 3/2 bath home. Available Now! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home located in Wailua Rise Estates. Single-family Home located in Wailua Rise. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a large enclosed back yard.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hanalei Ahupua`a
Emmalani Court 324 5250 Ka Haku Rd.
5250 Ka Haku Road, Princeville, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Princeville Condo - This newly renovated unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Emmalani Court features new cabinets and counter tops, new carpet and new paint.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Nawiliwili Ahupua`a
2840 Pikake St.
2840 Pikake Street, Lihue, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1204 sqft
3 bedrom 2 bathroom house - Be close to everything. this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is one of a kind. washer and dryer in unit. Close to shopping and schools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5718619)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalihiwai Ahupua`a
4890 Kahiliholo Rd
4890 Kahiliholo Road, Kauai County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House w/extra room - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with extra room that can serve as office/studio or 3rd bedroom home in Kalihiwai Ridge. Available May 1, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Olohena Ahupua`a
5851 Lokelani Road
5851 Lokelani Road, Wailua Homesteads, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1792 sqft
Amazing 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Duplex Home in Wailua Homesteads (All Utilities Included) - Very spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom upstairs duplex home in Wailua Homesteads (Queen's Acres area).
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hanapepe Ahupua`a
3680 Uwao Street
3680 Uwao Street, Hanapepe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1754 sqft
3680 Uwao Street Available 08/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Hanapepe - 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom unfurnished single story home in a peaceful Hanapepe neighborhood.. Enjoy the large open kitchen, living room, family room and dining area.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kapa`a Ahupua`a
4701 Kawaihau Road, #N201
4701 Kawaihau Road, Kapaa, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1300 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment in Kapaa - This unfurnished second floor apartment has multiple new upgrades including: New Carpet, Kitchen Cabinets, Ceiling Fans, Appliances and more! With an open concept living space, high open beam
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailua Ahupua`a
4711 HALEILIO
4711 Haleilio Road, Wailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Unfurnished single-family two bedroom one bath home - Wailua homesteads unfurnished single family home Two bedroom one bath New flooring laundry and carport (RLNE2799841)
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Nawiliwili Ahupua`a
2110 Kaneka St. #109
2110 Kaneka St, Lihue, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1032 sqft
Newly renovated - Newly Renovated. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, close to banking, dining, shopping, schools, YWCA, Kauai Atheletic Club, Kalapaki Beach and Pua Kea golf course! Security Deposit: $2,200.00 Rental Term: Minimum 6-month Lease to start.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailua Ahupua`a
421 Kaholalele Rd
421 Kaholalele Road, Wailua Homesteads, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom House in homesteads - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home No Pets Allowed (RLNE5718646)
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Koloa Ahupua`a
5584 Tapa Street
5584 Tapa Street, Koloa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
960 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Home in the Heart of Koloa - Located in Koloa, this home is minutes from the Old Koloa Town core which includes all of your major small town grocery stores, shopping, post office, bank, etc.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Wailua Homesteads, and Princeville have apartments for rent.