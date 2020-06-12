Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:28 PM

125 Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
4980 Poola St
4980 Poola Street, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$7,855
1678 sqft
5bd/3ba Private Island Retreat Home w/ A/C & Ocean Views. Hale Poola - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1090 Kahului St
1090 Kahului Street, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
6bd/6.5ba Luxury Home w/Ocean views, Private Pool, & A/C. Villa Luana - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
6312 Ookala Pl
6312 Ookala Place, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1890 sqft
BRAND NEW to the market with NEW JACUZZI! Marina Front 3br/2ba - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
915 Kahauloa Pl
915 Kahauloa Place, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2567 sqft
Large Tropical Modern Home w/Pool, Ocean / Koko Head Views, & A/C. Makani Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
5687 Kalanianaole
5687 Kalaniana’Ole Highway, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$39,950
5103 sqft
Gorgeous Oceanfront Home w/Private Pool, Jacuzzi, & Sunset Views. Moana Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
176 Hanapepe Loop
176 Hanapepe Loop, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
8800 sqft
Private cove, Beach, Estate, Oceanfront, All-suite, Ultra luxurious, Ocean House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
1409 Laukahi Street
1409 Laukahi Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1964 sqft
1409 Laukahi Street Available 06/13/20 Beautiful Waialae Iki home 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms, pool and AMAZING views! - This beautiful Waialae Iki home will be available June 13th. Three bedroom, three and one half bath.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1670 HALEKOA DRIVE
1670 Halekoa Drive, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1648 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking views while enjoying you new home ! - WAIALAE NUI RIDGE! 3 BD, 2 BA, Single Family home plus EXTRA DETACHED STUDIO for in-laws/guests/office.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4540 Malia Street
4540 Malia Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
660 sqft
LARGE-BRIGHT-CLEAN-BREEZY - Lower Level in PRIVATE HOME

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
612 Hind Iuka Drive
612 Hind Iuka Drive, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2807 sqft
612 Hind Iuka Drive Available 06/23/20 AINA HAINA HOME FOR RENT, UTILITIES INCLUDED and SMALL PETS NEGOTIABLE!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desired Aina Haina.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
250 Kawaihae Street 14F
250 Kawaihae Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly available! Large 2-bed/2-bath/2-parking (Hawaii Kai) - Spacious 1,644 SF 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo residence with 2 covered assigned parking spaces in the luxury building of Mt. Terrace available for lease.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
6750 Hawaii Kai Drive
6750 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1236 sqft
Fully furnished spacious two bedroom, two baths with two covered ground floor parking stalls. Magnificent unobstructed view of the Hawaii Kai Marina, Maunalua Bay and the Pacific Ocean.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
6637 Hawaii Kai Drive
6637 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3158 sqft
A private boat dock awaits you! Available now, 3158 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 story single family house at Hawaii Kai Marina. House has a gated entrance with a separate two car garage and a drive way for at least 5 other cars.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
453 Portlock Road
453 Portlock Road, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
5011 sqft
Maunalua Sunset is located in the oceanside neighborhood of Portlock on a double sized ocean lot. This spacious 6 bedroom, 6.5 bath home includes multiple structures that surrounds a tropical courtyard, 1,000-square-foot swimming pool, and jacuzzi.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
7018 Hawaii Kai Drive
7018 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1331 sqft
Beautiful partial furnished townhouse in Hawaii Kai -West Marina available starting from 6/20/2020. Pet-allowed. Military-friendly. Enjoy Marina-living lifestyle. Close to Costco and Shopping Centers- Koko Marina Center and Hawaii Kai Town Center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
80 Poipu Drive
80 Po‘Ipū Drive, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4866 sqft
Large fully furnished executive style home with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, garaged parking, dining room, bar, and heated pool. This luxurious home is located just above Maunalua Bay in the Portlock neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
139 Nawiliwili Street
139 Nāwiliwili Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1688 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Charming 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath and open concept home in Hawaii Kai with Den that can be a 3rd bedroom Large pad to park 3 cars at the top of the driveway. Wonderful breezy home. Lovely views of the ocean. Great BBQ area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1232 Lunalilo Home Road
1232 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1649 sqft
This charming single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Kamiloiki Estates is the perfect home for you to enjoy. This home feels inviting with an open living area and unique archways..

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4999 Kahala Avenue
4999 Kahala Avenue, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach Front Living, Lush tropical, large enclosed Lanai in this First Floor Convenience. Heated, salt water pool, exercise room, steps to famed Kahala Beach.

1 of 8

Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
580 Lunalilo Home Road
580 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1328 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with enclosed yard and patio Private, clean, nice neighbors, near everything. Beautiful resort like amenities to enjoy. Open Flowing Plan with 2 car enclosed garage. Full size washer and Dryer, granite counters, pull out cabinets etc.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
718 Halaula Place
718 Halaula Place, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2031 sqft
Rarely available large 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with in-ground pool in the highly desirable Hawaii Kai neighborhood of Mariner's Cove.
Results within 1 mile of East Honolulu

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4124 Keanu Street
4124 Keanu Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1035 sqft
Perfect location andgreat 2bed/2bath floorplan! This home features a large open floorplan with an updated kitchen, full size washer/dryer and brand new refrigerator.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
4174 Kaimuki Avenue
4174 Kaimuki Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1486 sqft
Great Kaimuki location, One Level, Spacious 3 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath Home. - Single Family, one level, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, dining area, family room, enclosed patio, laundry room, 2 car garage with auto garage door.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
1420 Pueo Street
1420 Pueo Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1628 sqft
2bd/2ba Home w/Private Pool, Upscale decor, & Near Kahala Beach. Kahala Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Honolulu, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Honolulu renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

