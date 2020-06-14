59 Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI with gym

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
250 Kawaihae Street 14F
250 Kawaihae Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly available! Large 2-bed/2-bath/2-parking (Hawaii Kai) - Spacious 1,644 SF 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo residence with 2 covered assigned parking spaces in the luxury building of Mt. Terrace available for lease.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
500 Lunalilo Home Rd
500 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Esplanade - 1/1/1 $2300 - Beautifully updated with new carpet, paint, laminate flooring, ceiling fan, AC and window coverings. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5653321)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
501 Hahaione St. #4L
501 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1244 sqft
Mauna Luan 2/2/2 ~ FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED with designer furniture, tastefully done. NEW A/C UNIT in Master and additional portable AC unit in 2nd bedroom. Calming treetop views and quiet surroundings.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
6312 Ookala Pl
6312 Ookala Place, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1890 sqft
BRAND NEW to the market with NEW JACUZZI! Marina Front 3br/2ba - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
176 Hanapepe Loop
176 Hanapepe Loop, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
8800 sqft
Private cove, Beach, Estate, Oceanfront, All-suite, Ultra luxurious, Ocean House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
520 Lunalilo Home Road
520 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HAWAII KAI – COLONY AT THE PENINSULA! 10 Years Old, Must See! Spacious 1,250 sq.ft, 2 bedrooms / 2 baths/Lanai/ covered 2 Parking Stalls (tandem). Brand New carpet / Newer Washer & Dryer / Central A/C / Gated Community.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4999 Kahala Avenue
4999 Kahala Avenue, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach Front Living, Lush tropical, large enclosed Lanai in this First Floor Convenience. Heated, salt water pool, exercise room, steps to famed Kahala Beach.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4340 Pahoa Ave #23A
4340 Pahoa Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1606 sqft
Kahala's Premiere Condominium - 3 bed/2 bath! - Kahalas premiere condominium, The Regency at Kahala, offers an opportunity to rent a 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with 1-reserved parking stall.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4052 Black Point Rd
4052 Black Point Road, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
5900 sqft
Stunning ocean and mountain views from this custom 3 story 5,900 SF home with private gated entry and 2 car garage. 3 bedroom/4.5 bath plus 1 bedroom/1 bath Mother-In Law/Guest suite with wet bar and separate entry.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
469 Ena Road #907 Waipuna
469 Ena Rd, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 assigned secured parking. - Waipuna Condos is centrally located in Waikiki. Its just minutes away from world-famous Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Shopping Mall.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
801 S. King Street, #1708
801 S King St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
782 sqft
Downtown living in Kaka'ako in gorgeous 2/2 condo with A/C! - Downtown condo in Honolulu's up and coming desirable Kaka'ako area! This 2/2 with 782 sq ft of living space includes a spacious white kitchen, full size washer and dryer, walk-in closets,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606
2101 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2101 Nuuanu Ave 1-606 Available 07/13/20 NUUANU - Upscale Craigside Condominium - AVAILABLE July 13, 2020 - FURNISHED with valley & treetop views near Pali Hwy, and Downtown Honolulu.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manoa
1 Unit Available
1621 Dole Street Unit 206
1621 Dole Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
807 sqft
Punahou/Makiki/Lower Manoa Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominum - This residence is a large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 parking condominium with 807 square feet of living space. This home enjoys the cool breezes blowing through Manoa Valley.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1419 Dominis St 1006
1419 Dominis Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,225
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy Unit at Dominis West - Property Id: 265666 1419 Dominis Street, #1006 This is a renovated studio, 1 bathroom. New flooring, cabinets, appliances, window a/c Rent: $1,250.00 Monthly Security deposit: $1,250.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 Available 07/01/20 Symphony Honolulu - Furnished 2BR - Symphony Honolulu, where elegance and contemporary design work in concert to create urban sophistication.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905
500 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location - Gorgeous views overlooking park, Ala Wai Canal. Fantastic mountain breezes, walk to Waikiki, close to Ala Moana Mall, minutes to HI entry.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1108 Auahi St
1108 Auahi Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$2,900
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious Anaha Studio Plus STORAGE ROOM! - Luxury Anaha Studio...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1535 Pensacola Avenue, #1012
1535 Pensacola Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect Location, Lower Makiki with View, Covered Parking - Nicely upgraded lower Makiki one bedroom, one bath, one covered parking, with washer/dryer in unit. Great view from 10th floor. Tenant to pay electric, cable, and internet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B
1288 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
6132 sqft
Hokua Penthouse - ALII B - Alii B is the prized penthouse that crowns Hokua, one of the most sought-after luxury condominiums in Kakaako.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1054 GREEN STREET #705
1054 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
496 sqft
BEL-AIR PLAZA IN MAKIKI - Well maintained secured bldg tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the heart of Makiki-Punchbowl area. Secured bldg and secured parking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
322 Aoloa St. #1307
322 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Views: Windward Passage - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking in Kailua - Remodeled two bedroom two-bathroom apartment located in Windward Passage available for rent.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
581 Kamoku st 2408
581 Kamoku Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1150 sqft
Unit 2408 Available 07/01/20 Royal Iolani 2 bed 2 bath 2 parking condo - Property Id: 282743 This Rare Remodeled Royal Iolani Condo is now available for rent in this sought after neighborhood Just 4 minutes from Waikiki!! Grey Tile floors
City Guide for East Honolulu, HI

"Each night Honolulu city lights /Bring me back again /You are my island sunset /You are my island dream." (- Keola Beamer)

East Honolulu is a part of Honolulu proper on the island of Oahu. From calm beaches just east of the iconic Diamond Head crater to the snorkeling wonders at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, East Honolulu is rife with natural beauty, stunning ocean front homes, great shopping, and good eats. The question isnt why should you move here, its what are you waiting for? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in East Honolulu, HI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Honolulu renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

