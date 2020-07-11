/
luxury apartments
24 Luxury Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
5687 Kalanianaole
5687 Kalaniana’Ole Highway, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$39,950
5103 sqft
Gorgeous Oceanfront Home w/Private Pool, Jacuzzi, & Sunset Views. Moana Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Hawaii Kai
1090 Kahului St
1090 Kahului Street, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
6bd/6.5ba Luxury Home w/Ocean views, Private Pool, & A/C. Villa Luana - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Hawaii Kai
915 Kahauloa Pl
915 Kahauloa Place, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2567 sqft
Large Tropical Modern Home w/Pool, Ocean / Koko Head Views, & A/C. Makani Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Hawaii Kai
176 Hanapepe Loop
176 Hanapepe Loop, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
8800 sqft
Private cove, Beach, Estate, Oceanfront, All-suite, Ultra luxurious, Ocean House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
48 Niuiki Circle
48 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
Ocean Front 4 bedroom, 3 bath in beautiful Hawaii Kai! - Enjoy the crystalline ocean and gentle trade winds as you relax on the large oceanfront lanai of this beautiful home.
Hawaii Kai
453 Portlock Rd
453 Portlock Road, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4175 sqft
Beachfront Estate w/Private Pool, Close to Dining, Shops, Golf: Maunalua Sunset - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Hawaii Kai
80 Poipu Drive
80 Po‘Ipū Drive, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4866 sqft
Large fully furnished executive style home with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, garaged parking, dining room, bar, and heated pool. This luxurious home is located just above Maunalua Bay in the Portlock neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of East Honolulu
Waialae - Kahala
4580 Aukai Ave
4580 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
3308 sqft
One block from beach, Estate, Open-air living, Kahala locale, Luxury, Hokulani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Waialae - Kahala
4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate
4451 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI
7 Bedrooms
$19,500
6368 sqft
Oceanfront Kahala Estate - Palm Tree Estate offers a private gated entry on the famed Kahala Avenue just south of Diamond Head Crater and 10 minutes from downtown Honolulu.
Waialae - Kahala
4515 Aukai Avenue
4515 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3496 sqft
4bd / 3.5ba Charming Nautical Kahala Home with a Pool and A/C. - Kahala Seaside - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Waialae - Kahala
4473 Aukai Avenue
4473 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3153 sqft
Modern Tropical Home w/Pool, Private Yard, & A/C. Kahala Breeze - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Waialae - Kahala
4538 KAHALA AVE.
4538 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
8374 sqft
4538 Kahala Avenue - 4 BED / 4.5 BATH / 2 PARKING 4538 KAHALA AVE. HONOLULU, HI 96816 Aloha! Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has stopped.
Waialae - Kahala
4727 Kahala Avenue # A
4727 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI
7 Bedrooms
$75,000
7860 sqft
Private 7bdrm Beachfront Home w/Carriage House & Pool! Kahala Beachside Estate - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Results within 5 miles of East Honolulu
Kailua
154 Mokumanu Drive
154 Mokumanu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3240 sqft
Beachfront, Private home, Pool, Yard, Lanai, Laidback luxury, Lanikai Breeze - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. ALII B
1288 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3575 sqft
Hokua Penthouse - ALII B - Ali’i B is the prized penthouse that crowns Hokua, one of the most sought-after luxury condominiums in Kakaako.
Kailua
1502 Mokulua Drive
1502 Mokulua Drive, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
4880 sqft
Oceanfront, Private home, Mokulua Isle views, Vintage luxury, Lanikai Oceanside - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Kailua
1108 Koohoo Place
1108 Koohoo Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
Ocean view, Villa, Mokulua Island view, Pool, Luxury, Lanikai Ocean View Villa - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Kailua
1242 Aalapapa Dr
1242 Aalapapa Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3362 sqft
1242 Aalapapa Dr Available 10/01/20 3bd/3.5ba Tropical Home w/A/C, Private Yard, & Close to Beach. Hale Nani Lanikai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
2984 Makalei Pl
2984 Makalei Place, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3325 sqft
Ocean view, Private home, Open-air, Pool, Diamond Head, Luxury, Casa de Makalei - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
2999 Makalei Place
2999 Makalei Place, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
5897 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2999 Makalei Place in Honolulu. View photos, descriptions and more!
Waialae - Kahala
4343 Kahala Avenue
4343 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4438 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE AND JULY 2020 ONLY. Welcome to your private retreat located in the heart of Diamond Head and Kahala! This spacious residence offers over 4,000 square feet of living space for everyone to enjoy.
Mccully - Moiliili
2138 Algaroba Street
2138 Algaroba Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$11,549
5133 sqft
Property is one block Makai of South King St on Algaroba. In close proximity to McDonald's, Longs Drugs/CVS, Ross, McCully Bicycle and McCully Villa Condominium.
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
3003 Kalakaua Ave. 2A
3003 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2300 sqft
Spectacular Gold Coast 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2,300 sqft Ocean Front Unit - Enjoy the peaceful sounds of the ocean in this luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath 2,300 sq. ft, ocean front property.
Results within 10 miles of East Honolulu
Kailua
56 South Kalaheo Ave
56 South Kalaheo Avenue, Honolulu County, HI
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
7500 sqft
Large Private Luxury Home w/Pool, A/C and Ocean Views. Kailua Shores Estate. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
