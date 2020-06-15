Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning alarm system courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system courtyard parking garage

612 Hind Iuka Drive Available 06/23/20 AINA HAINA HOME FOR RENT, UTILITIES INCLUDED and SMALL PETS NEGOTIABLE!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desired Aina Haina. Corner lot with georgous mountain and valley views from the covered lanai and patio area. Large open floorplan with oversized hallways leading to bedrooms. Split AC in living room, family room, and master bedroom. Two car enclosed garage with storage and electric car outlet installed. PV panels installed. Yard service included, small pets negotiable with pet fee and deposit, alarm system ready and water and electric included with a cap. No smoking inside or outside of home, can be shown immediately and ready for occupancy on June 25, 2020. Call to schedule a showing of the property.



Locations Property Management

808-738-3109

RB-17095



(RLNE4855131)