Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

612 Hind Iuka Drive

612 Hind Iuka Drive · (808) 738-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

612 Hind Iuka Drive, East Honolulu, HI 96821
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 612 Hind Iuka Drive · Avail. Jun 23

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2807 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
alarm system
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
courtyard
parking
garage
612 Hind Iuka Drive Available 06/23/20 AINA HAINA HOME FOR RENT, UTILITIES INCLUDED and SMALL PETS NEGOTIABLE!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desired Aina Haina. Corner lot with georgous mountain and valley views from the covered lanai and patio area. Large open floorplan with oversized hallways leading to bedrooms. Split AC in living room, family room, and master bedroom. Two car enclosed garage with storage and electric car outlet installed. PV panels installed. Yard service included, small pets negotiable with pet fee and deposit, alarm system ready and water and electric included with a cap. No smoking inside or outside of home, can be shown immediately and ready for occupancy on June 25, 2020. Call to schedule a showing of the property.

Locations Property Management
808-738-3109
RB-17095

(RLNE4855131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Hind Iuka Drive have any available units?
612 Hind Iuka Drive has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 612 Hind Iuka Drive have?
Some of 612 Hind Iuka Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Hind Iuka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Hind Iuka Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Hind Iuka Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Hind Iuka Drive is pet friendly.
Does 612 Hind Iuka Drive offer parking?
Yes, 612 Hind Iuka Drive does offer parking.
Does 612 Hind Iuka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Hind Iuka Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Hind Iuka Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Hind Iuka Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Hind Iuka Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Hind Iuka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Hind Iuka Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Hind Iuka Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Hind Iuka Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 Hind Iuka Drive has units with air conditioning.
