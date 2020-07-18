Amenities

1 Lantern Lane

Savannah, GA 31410



Beautiful Executive Home in a fantastic Wilmington Island neighborhood. The best school district! Convenient to everything; downtown and Tybee Island are minutes away.



3BR 2.5BA. Split floor plan. Master downstairs.



Updated kitchen and baths. Wet bar. Ceiling fans. Fireplace.



Kitchen features granite countertops, smooth top stove with chimney hood, french door refrigerator with ice and water in the door, super quiet dishwasher, disposer, pantry, microwave.



Master bedroom wide screen TV included.



Awesome master bath with huge jet tub, separate shower, his and her sinks, large closet with built ins. Tons of mirrors.



Corner lot, circular driveway, lake access, lanai and deck with built in seating, covered front porch, fenced-in side yard, beautiful flowering azaleas.



Wilmington Park is nearby with a swimming pool, tennis court, boat ramp, ball field and other great amenities.



Rent $2,300