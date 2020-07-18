All apartments in Wilmington Island
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

1 Lantern Lane

1 Lantern Lane · (912) 312-2895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Lantern Lane, Wilmington Island, GA 31410

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1961 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
1 Lantern Lane
Savannah, GA 31410

Beautiful Executive Home in a fantastic Wilmington Island neighborhood. The best school district! Convenient to everything; downtown and Tybee Island are minutes away.

3BR 2.5BA. Split floor plan. Master downstairs.

Updated kitchen and baths. Wet bar. Ceiling fans. Fireplace.

Kitchen features granite countertops, smooth top stove with chimney hood, french door refrigerator with ice and water in the door, super quiet dishwasher, disposer, pantry, microwave.

Master bedroom wide screen TV included.

Awesome master bath with huge jet tub, separate shower, his and her sinks, large closet with built ins. Tons of mirrors.

Corner lot, circular driveway, lake access, lanai and deck with built in seating, covered front porch, fenced-in side yard, beautiful flowering azaleas.

Wilmington Park is nearby with a swimming pool, tennis court, boat ramp, ball field and other great amenities.

Rent $2,300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Lantern Lane have any available units?
1 Lantern Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Lantern Lane have?
Some of 1 Lantern Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Lantern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 Lantern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Lantern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1 Lantern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington Island.
Does 1 Lantern Lane offer parking?
No, 1 Lantern Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1 Lantern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Lantern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Lantern Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1 Lantern Lane has a pool.
Does 1 Lantern Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 Lantern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Lantern Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Lantern Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Lantern Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Lantern Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
