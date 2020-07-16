All apartments in Walton County
Find more places like 530 Sterling Water Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walton County, GA
/
530 Sterling Water Dr
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

530 Sterling Water Dr

530 Sterling Water Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

530 Sterling Water Drive, Walton County, GA 30655

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate traditional ranch in desired Lake Shore Estates. Spacious master on main, split bedrooms, 1 Bonus or 4th bedroom, Elegant Dining Rm, Foyer entry, Hardwood, tile & carpet floors, Huge great room with fp, Open floor plan, Bay windows, Breakfast area with plantation shutters, Kitchen has granite, SS double ovens & appliances plus refrigerator, Beautiful level backyard with pergola,3 car garages, Swim, Tennis & lake amenities. Yard maintenance included! Beautiful home! Enjoy non-motor boating or fishing on the lake. Available for move in after 7/10/20. Pets under 15 lbs could be considered by landlord. 2 year lease term and a lease purchase is a possibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Sterling Water Dr have any available units?
530 Sterling Water Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walton County, GA.
What amenities does 530 Sterling Water Dr have?
Some of 530 Sterling Water Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Sterling Water Dr currently offering any rent specials?
530 Sterling Water Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Sterling Water Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Sterling Water Dr is pet friendly.
Does 530 Sterling Water Dr offer parking?
Yes, 530 Sterling Water Dr offers parking.
Does 530 Sterling Water Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Sterling Water Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Sterling Water Dr have a pool?
Yes, 530 Sterling Water Dr has a pool.
Does 530 Sterling Water Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 530 Sterling Water Dr has accessible units.
Does 530 Sterling Water Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Sterling Water Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Sterling Water Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Sterling Water Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GACovington, GAGrayson, GAConyers, GASnellville, GALoganville, GAWinder, GA
Watkinsville, GASuwanee, GALilburn, GABuford, GARedan, GASugar Hill, GABraselton, GAMcDonough, GAStone Mountain, GATucker, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College