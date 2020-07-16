530 Sterling Water Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking pool garage tennis court

Immaculate traditional ranch in desired Lake Shore Estates. Spacious master on main, split bedrooms, 1 Bonus or 4th bedroom, Elegant Dining Rm, Foyer entry, Hardwood, tile & carpet floors, Huge great room with fp, Open floor plan, Bay windows, Breakfast area with plantation shutters, Kitchen has granite, SS double ovens & appliances plus refrigerator, Beautiful level backyard with pergola,3 car garages, Swim, Tennis & lake amenities. Yard maintenance included! Beautiful home! Enjoy non-motor boating or fishing on the lake. Available for move in after 7/10/20. Pets under 15 lbs could be considered by landlord. 2 year lease term and a lease purchase is a possibility.