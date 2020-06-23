2313 English Ivy Ct SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking

Spacious Luxury Townhome in Smyrna/Vinings! Move in Ready! - Move in Ready! Live the life in the heart of Smyrna/Vinings! Fantastic location inside 285! 4 bd/3.5 bth End-unit townhome with spacious interior, huge Owner Suite with separate jacuzzi tub & shower, lovely hardwood floors in main living area, gorgeous kitchen with double-oven opening up to large dining room made for entertaining, peaceful outdoor living space with walk out private deck to backyard, plenty of storage in the unfinished basement, attached 2 car garage.



5-Star Amenities: private gated community, swimming pool, club house with gym & visitor parking. Ideal location, minutes to Vinings Village, Braves stadium, Downtown Atlanta, Buckhead & Hartsfield International Airport.



Contact the John Bailey Realty Leasing Team at Leasing@JohnBaileyRealty.com - 770-484-7888



Easy application: Apply online at www.AtlantaLuxuryLease.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4670795)