Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

2313 English Ivy Ct SE

2313 English Ivy Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

2313 English Ivy Ct SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Spacious Luxury Townhome in Smyrna/Vinings! Move in Ready! - Move in Ready! Live the life in the heart of Smyrna/Vinings! Fantastic location inside 285! 4 bd/3.5 bth End-unit townhome with spacious interior, huge Owner Suite with separate jacuzzi tub & shower, lovely hardwood floors in main living area, gorgeous kitchen with double-oven opening up to large dining room made for entertaining, peaceful outdoor living space with walk out private deck to backyard, plenty of storage in the unfinished basement, attached 2 car garage.

5-Star Amenities: private gated community, swimming pool, club house with gym & visitor parking. Ideal location, minutes to Vinings Village, Braves stadium, Downtown Atlanta, Buckhead & Hartsfield International Airport.

Contact the John Bailey Realty Leasing Team at Leasing@JohnBaileyRealty.com - 770-484-7888

Easy application: Apply online at www.AtlantaLuxuryLease.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4670795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 English Ivy Ct SE have any available units?
2313 English Ivy Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 2313 English Ivy Ct SE have?
Some of 2313 English Ivy Ct SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 English Ivy Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
2313 English Ivy Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 English Ivy Ct SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 English Ivy Ct SE is pet friendly.
Does 2313 English Ivy Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 2313 English Ivy Ct SE offers parking.
Does 2313 English Ivy Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 English Ivy Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 English Ivy Ct SE have a pool?
Yes, 2313 English Ivy Ct SE has a pool.
Does 2313 English Ivy Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 2313 English Ivy Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 English Ivy Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 English Ivy Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 English Ivy Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 English Ivy Ct SE does not have units with air conditioning.
