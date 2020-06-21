All apartments in Villa Rica
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

122 Alton Circle

122 Alton Circle · (770) 941-7745
Location

122 Alton Circle, Villa Rica, GA 30180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 122 Alton Circle - 122 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
122 Alton Circle - 122 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Located Near Downtown Villa Rica **PHOTOS COMING SOON** - This 3 bedroom 2.5 home is a newer home that was built-in 2018. The 3 bedrooms are all a great size and the second story has a huge landing that could be used for a playroom or as an office. There is a single car garage, central heating & air, and carpet & vinyl throughout the home.

No Smoking, No Section 8, No Pets

Utilities: Georgia Power, City of Villa Rica Water

Rent: $1,295.00

Security Deposit: $1,295.00

Application Fee: $70.00

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS OR OUR OTHER PROPERTIES PLEASE CALL US AT 770-941-7745 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT PMUINC.COM

**ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE**

(RLNE5834413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Alton Circle have any available units?
122 Alton Circle has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 122 Alton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
122 Alton Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Alton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 122 Alton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villa Rica.
Does 122 Alton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 122 Alton Circle does offer parking.
Does 122 Alton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Alton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Alton Circle have a pool?
No, 122 Alton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 122 Alton Circle have accessible units?
No, 122 Alton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Alton Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Alton Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Alton Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 Alton Circle has units with air conditioning.
