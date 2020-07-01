All apartments in Union City
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:25 PM

7817 Bell Tower Lane

7817 Bell Tower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7817 Bell Tower Lane, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7817 Bell Tower Lane have any available units?
7817 Bell Tower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 7817 Bell Tower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7817 Bell Tower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7817 Bell Tower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7817 Bell Tower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7817 Bell Tower Lane offer parking?
No, 7817 Bell Tower Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7817 Bell Tower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7817 Bell Tower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7817 Bell Tower Lane have a pool?
No, 7817 Bell Tower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7817 Bell Tower Lane have accessible units?
No, 7817 Bell Tower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7817 Bell Tower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7817 Bell Tower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7817 Bell Tower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7817 Bell Tower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

