Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6538 Carriage Lane

6538 Carriage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6538 Carriage Lane, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Wow! Check out this fantastic unit today while it lasts! This wonderfully done unit has 2 spacious bedrooms with their own en-suite, walk-in closets, a half-bath downstairs, a spacious kitchen with full laundry hookups, a nice back deck and off street parking! This unit is on the end of a cul-de-sac so through traffic will be minimal!

The available unit can be accessed through the left door. Please do not disturb neighbors in the right unit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

