6538 Carriage Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

Wow! Check out this fantastic unit today while it lasts! This wonderfully done unit has 2 spacious bedrooms with their own en-suite, walk-in closets, a half-bath downstairs, a spacious kitchen with full laundry hookups, a nice back deck and off street parking! This unit is on the end of a cul-de-sac so through traffic will be minimal!



The available unit can be accessed through the left door. Please do not disturb neighbors in the right unit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.