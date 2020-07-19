All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd

6512 Lower Dixie Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6512 Lower Dixie Lake Road, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Affordable Union City Duplex - Solid, well built brick duplex. This duplex includes: stove and refrigerator.

(RLNE4700953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd have any available units?
6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd offer parking?
No, 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6512 Lower Dixie Lake Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 3 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with BalconiesUnion City Apartments with Gyms
Union City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GACarrollton, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College