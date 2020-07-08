6302 Hickory Lane Circle

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/492828d096 ---- Now available!!!! Fabulous END-UNIT townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3 FULL baths, including one of each on the main level!! Spacious and charming, this is the perfect opportunity for you and your loved ones to settle into a lovely community. Super convenient access to I-85 and tons of shopping, plus just a 15-minute drive to Hartsfield-Jackson! Don?t miss this wonderful opportunity--schedule your self-showing today!!! -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. Electric Stove/Oven Range Venthood Washer/Dryer Included