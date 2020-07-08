All apartments in Union City
6302 Hickory Lane Circle

6302 Hickory Lane Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6302 Hickory Lane Circle, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/492828d096 ---- Now available!!!! Fabulous END-UNIT townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3 FULL baths, including one of each on the main level!! Spacious and charming, this is the perfect opportunity for you and your loved ones to settle into a lovely community. Super convenient access to I-85 and tons of shopping, plus just a 15-minute drive to Hartsfield-Jackson! Don?t miss this wonderful opportunity--schedule your self-showing today!!! -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. Electric Stove/Oven Range Venthood Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 Hickory Lane Circle have any available units?
6302 Hickory Lane Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6302 Hickory Lane Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6302 Hickory Lane Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 Hickory Lane Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6302 Hickory Lane Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6302 Hickory Lane Circle offer parking?
No, 6302 Hickory Lane Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6302 Hickory Lane Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6302 Hickory Lane Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 Hickory Lane Circle have a pool?
No, 6302 Hickory Lane Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6302 Hickory Lane Circle have accessible units?
No, 6302 Hickory Lane Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 Hickory Lane Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 Hickory Lane Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6302 Hickory Lane Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6302 Hickory Lane Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

