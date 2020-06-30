6101 Hickory Lane Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Townhome - Easy Access to 85 - Newly renovated 4 bdr/3 bath townhome in Hickory Lane S/D. Beautiful new laminate flooring lead you from the entry into the large living area. Kitchen is open to family room and breakfast area which has a sliding glass door to the patio. Entire home has been freshly painted and will have new carpet by 9/14. Tons of windows make this home very bright, and all have new 2" blinds. Main level has a bedroom and full bath. Upstairs Master Suite is very spacious with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in-closet. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a laundry closet are all located on the second level. Location is convenient to shopping/dining, interstate, airport, and MARTA pick-up. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4418649)