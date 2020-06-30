All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 6101 Hickory Lane Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
6101 Hickory Lane Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

6101 Hickory Lane Drive

6101 Hickory Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6101 Hickory Lane Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Townhome - Easy Access to 85 - Newly renovated 4 bdr/3 bath townhome in Hickory Lane S/D. Beautiful new laminate flooring lead you from the entry into the large living area. Kitchen is open to family room and breakfast area which has a sliding glass door to the patio. Entire home has been freshly painted and will have new carpet by 9/14. Tons of windows make this home very bright, and all have new 2" blinds. Main level has a bedroom and full bath. Upstairs Master Suite is very spacious with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in-closet. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a laundry closet are all located on the second level. Location is convenient to shopping/dining, interstate, airport, and MARTA pick-up. Lawn maintenance is included in rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4418649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 Hickory Lane Drive have any available units?
6101 Hickory Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 6101 Hickory Lane Drive have?
Some of 6101 Hickory Lane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 Hickory Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Hickory Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Hickory Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6101 Hickory Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6101 Hickory Lane Drive offer parking?
No, 6101 Hickory Lane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6101 Hickory Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 Hickory Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Hickory Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 6101 Hickory Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6101 Hickory Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 6101 Hickory Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Hickory Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 Hickory Lane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6101 Hickory Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6101 Hickory Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College