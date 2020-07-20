4987 Rapahoe Trl

Amenities

Stunning new Craftsman home with an open floor-plan in the highly desirable neighborhood of Parkway Village.



This beautiful home is just off Camp Creek Parkway within minutes of the interstate, tons of shopping, entertainment, and the airport. You will fall in love with this 2-story home; it has all the upgrades which include gorgeous dark hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, dark cherry cabinets, granite counters, upgraded brushed nickel lighting, plantation shutters, and designer gray paint with bright white trim. There is a separate foyer and a large living area - perfect for entertaining! Features of this home include cozy fireplace, access to the covered back porch for BBQ's, full size washer and dryer in the upstairs laundry closet, high ceilings throughout the home, including bedrooms, double sinks in the bathrooms, ceiling fans, pendent lights over the island, security system with camera that connect to your phone, large pantry, spacious bedrooms and closets, and a 2 car garage. Schools are Lee Elementary, Camp Creek Middle, and Westlake High School. We are looking for Tenant's wanting at least a 2 year lease. Small pet under 25 lbs ok with monthly $75 pet rent. Home will be available by June 1 but could be available earlier.