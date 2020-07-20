All apartments in Union City
4987 Rapahoe Trl
4987 Rapahoe Trl

4987 Rapahoe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4987 Rapahoe Trail, Union City, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning new Craftsman home with an open floor-plan in the highly desirable neighborhood of Parkway Village.

This beautiful home is just off Camp Creek Parkway within minutes of the interstate, tons of shopping, entertainment, and the airport. You will fall in love with this 2-story home; it has all the upgrades which include gorgeous dark hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, dark cherry cabinets, granite counters, upgraded brushed nickel lighting, plantation shutters, and designer gray paint with bright white trim. There is a separate foyer and a large living area - perfect for entertaining! Features of this home include cozy fireplace, access to the covered back porch for BBQ's, full size washer and dryer in the upstairs laundry closet, high ceilings throughout the home, including bedrooms, double sinks in the bathrooms, ceiling fans, pendent lights over the island, security system with camera that connect to your phone, large pantry, spacious bedrooms and closets, and a 2 car garage. Schools are Lee Elementary, Camp Creek Middle, and Westlake High School. We are looking for Tenant's wanting at least a 2 year lease. Small pet under 25 lbs ok with monthly $75 pet rent. Home will be available by June 1 but could be available earlier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4987 Rapahoe Trl have any available units?
4987 Rapahoe Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 4987 Rapahoe Trl have?
Some of 4987 Rapahoe Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4987 Rapahoe Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4987 Rapahoe Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4987 Rapahoe Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4987 Rapahoe Trl is pet friendly.
Does 4987 Rapahoe Trl offer parking?
Yes, 4987 Rapahoe Trl offers parking.
Does 4987 Rapahoe Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4987 Rapahoe Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4987 Rapahoe Trl have a pool?
No, 4987 Rapahoe Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4987 Rapahoe Trl have accessible units?
No, 4987 Rapahoe Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4987 Rapahoe Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4987 Rapahoe Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4987 Rapahoe Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4987 Rapahoe Trl has units with air conditioning.
