4957 Rapahoe Tr
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:30 AM

4957 Rapahoe Tr

4957 Rapahoe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4957 Rapahoe Trail, Union City, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4957 Rapahoe Tr have any available units?
4957 Rapahoe Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 4957 Rapahoe Tr have?
Some of 4957 Rapahoe Tr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4957 Rapahoe Tr currently offering any rent specials?
4957 Rapahoe Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4957 Rapahoe Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4957 Rapahoe Tr is pet friendly.
Does 4957 Rapahoe Tr offer parking?
No, 4957 Rapahoe Tr does not offer parking.
Does 4957 Rapahoe Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4957 Rapahoe Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4957 Rapahoe Tr have a pool?
Yes, 4957 Rapahoe Tr has a pool.
Does 4957 Rapahoe Tr have accessible units?
No, 4957 Rapahoe Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 4957 Rapahoe Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4957 Rapahoe Tr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4957 Rapahoe Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4957 Rapahoe Tr does not have units with air conditioning.

