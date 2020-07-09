4508 Swan Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Holiday Ready! Lots of space! Above your expectations for a rental! Great area and great opportunity! No Vouchers. No Pets. No smoking. No criminal history including children. No previous Evictions. Credit needs to be decent. No Exceptions. $60 per adult applicant. Upper level features an open floor plan, family room w/vaulted ceiling, fireplace, separate breakfast area and formal dining room. New kitchen counter tops just installed. Lower level features two spacious bedrooms, full bathroom, two car garage with an unfinished room, great for storage. The back yard has a large storage shed perfect for lawn equipment, bikes and any other storage items.