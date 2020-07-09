All apartments in Union City
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

4508 Swan Trce

4508 Swan Trace · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Swan Trace, Union City, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Holiday Ready! Lots of space! Above your expectations for a rental! Great area and great opportunity! No Vouchers. No Pets. No smoking. No criminal history including children. No previous Evictions. Credit needs to be decent. No Exceptions. $60 per adult applicant. Upper level features an open floor plan, family room w/vaulted ceiling, fireplace, separate breakfast area and formal dining room. New kitchen counter tops just installed. Lower level features two spacious bedrooms, full bathroom, two car garage with an unfinished room, great for storage. The back yard has a large storage shed perfect for lawn equipment, bikes and any other storage items.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Swan Trce have any available units?
4508 Swan Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 4508 Swan Trce have?
Some of 4508 Swan Trce's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Swan Trce currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Swan Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Swan Trce pet-friendly?
No, 4508 Swan Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4508 Swan Trce offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Swan Trce offers parking.
Does 4508 Swan Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Swan Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Swan Trce have a pool?
No, 4508 Swan Trce does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Swan Trce have accessible units?
No, 4508 Swan Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Swan Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Swan Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 4508 Swan Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 4508 Swan Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

