All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 10331 Deep Creek Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
10331 Deep Creek Cv
Last updated June 9 2020 at 11:10 PM

10331 Deep Creek Cv

10331 Deep Creek Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10331 Deep Creek Cove, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood, turnkey available for move in today! Designed with your family in mind, the versatile floorplan features a formal dining room, family room, and spacious eat-in kitchen, making it great for entertaining. The over-sized master suite boasts a vaulted ceiling and a luxurious attached bath, offering you the peace and freedom you deserve! Backing up to gorgeous trees rather than neighbors, enjoy the privacy of the backyard and walkout patio, perfect for grilling and entertaining outdoors. Schedule your showing today before this one slips through your fingers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10331 Deep Creek Cv have any available units?
10331 Deep Creek Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 10331 Deep Creek Cv currently offering any rent specials?
10331 Deep Creek Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10331 Deep Creek Cv pet-friendly?
No, 10331 Deep Creek Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 10331 Deep Creek Cv offer parking?
No, 10331 Deep Creek Cv does not offer parking.
Does 10331 Deep Creek Cv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10331 Deep Creek Cv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10331 Deep Creek Cv have a pool?
No, 10331 Deep Creek Cv does not have a pool.
Does 10331 Deep Creek Cv have accessible units?
No, 10331 Deep Creek Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 10331 Deep Creek Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 10331 Deep Creek Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10331 Deep Creek Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 10331 Deep Creek Cv does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College