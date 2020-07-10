10331 Deep Creek Cv

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood, turnkey available for move in today! Designed with your family in mind, the versatile floorplan features a formal dining room, family room, and spacious eat-in kitchen, making it great for entertaining. The over-sized master suite boasts a vaulted ceiling and a luxurious attached bath, offering you the peace and freedom you deserve! Backing up to gorgeous trees rather than neighbors, enjoy the privacy of the backyard and walkout patio, perfect for grilling and entertaining outdoors. Schedule your showing today before this one slips through your fingers!