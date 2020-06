Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED. This Executive Home features a Master Bedroom on the main level, keeping room, family room, formal dining room, first floor office, full unfinished basement. All secondary bedrooms are mini suites!! Call today for an easy showing.