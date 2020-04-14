145 Farr Lake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub media room

You will not find a better rental for the price in Fayette County! This home has all the updates you could imagine. Open floor plan, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast dining area. Large master bedroom with an amazing master bathroom. You will feel like you are in a spa! 3 large secondary bedrooms and bathroom with granite and tiled shower. Full basement with family room and media room. This house has it all! Must have good credit & clean background check. Applicants must complete an application and pay $40/per adult for credit & background check. House will only be available Saturday, April 11th 1-4 by appointment only. Please email Jackson@millsjackson.com or text 678 207-9035 to schedule. Please do not send message via Zillow or other third party websites.