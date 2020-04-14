All apartments in Tyrone
145 Farr Lake Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

145 Farr Lake Dr

145 Farr Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

145 Farr Lake Drive, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
You will not find a better rental for the price in Fayette County! This home has all the updates you could imagine. Open floor plan, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast dining area. Large master bedroom with an amazing master bathroom. You will feel like you are in a spa! 3 large secondary bedrooms and bathroom with granite and tiled shower. Full basement with family room and media room. This house has it all! Must have good credit & clean background check. Applicants must complete an application and pay $40/per adult for credit & background check. House will only be available Saturday, April 11th 1-4 by appointment only. Please email Jackson@millsjackson.com or text 678 207-9035 to schedule. Please do not send message via Zillow or other third party websites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Farr Lake Dr have any available units?
145 Farr Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 145 Farr Lake Dr have?
Some of 145 Farr Lake Dr's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Farr Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
145 Farr Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Farr Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 145 Farr Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 145 Farr Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 145 Farr Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 145 Farr Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Farr Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Farr Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 145 Farr Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 145 Farr Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 145 Farr Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Farr Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Farr Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Farr Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Farr Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
