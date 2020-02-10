All apartments in Tyrone
Find more places like 117 Tullamore Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyrone, GA
/
117 Tullamore Trail
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:14 PM

117 Tullamore Trail

117 Tullamore Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tyrone
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

117 Tullamore Trail, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
ROOM FOR EVERYONE IN THIS LOVELY, IMMACULATE TRADITIONAL HOME located on large acre lot. Granite KITCHEN w/custom cabinets, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, cooktop & convection oven. Open FAMILY ROOM w/stacked rock f/p & built-ins. MASTER ON MAIN has tiled bath w/his & hers vanities, separate shower, master closet w/built-ins. FULL BASEMENT w/large REC ROOM, large COMPUTER ROOM/OFFICE, 1 Bedroom w/full bath, 2 large STORAGE ROOMS - could be an IN-LAW SUITE. Separate FORMAL DINING ROOM is perfect for entertaining. Double garage plus golf cart garage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Tullamore Trail have any available units?
117 Tullamore Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 117 Tullamore Trail have?
Some of 117 Tullamore Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Tullamore Trail currently offering any rent specials?
117 Tullamore Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Tullamore Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Tullamore Trail is pet friendly.
Does 117 Tullamore Trail offer parking?
Yes, 117 Tullamore Trail offers parking.
Does 117 Tullamore Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Tullamore Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Tullamore Trail have a pool?
No, 117 Tullamore Trail does not have a pool.
Does 117 Tullamore Trail have accessible units?
No, 117 Tullamore Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Tullamore Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Tullamore Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Tullamore Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Tullamore Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tyrone 3 BedroomsTyrone Apartments with Parking
Tyrone Apartments with Washer-DryerTyrone Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyrone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College