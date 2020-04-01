All apartments in Tyrone
Find more places like 110 Village Green Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyrone, GA
/
110 Village Green Circle
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

110 Village Green Circle

110 Village Grenn Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tyrone
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

110 Village Grenn Circle, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Gorgeous Brick Home in Tyrone's Southampton S/T Community! Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, built-in desk, and tile backsplash, plus a large breakfast area in front of a bay window overlooking the patio and backyard. Open Plan with Formal Living/Dining Room.Hidden stairwell leads upstairs to an open loft area -- great for Library/Playroom/Office. Expansive master suite with trey ceiling, whirlpool tub, glass shower, walk-in closet, and his and hers vanities. 3 More Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths and Laundry Room complete the Upper Level.Three-car garage for cars or toys.Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Schools:Sandy Creek High School;Flat Rock Middle School;Robert J. Burch Elementary School;Subdivision: SOUTHAMPTON; Smoking: NoYear Built: 2002Lease Terms: 12 MonthsDeposits: $2,315.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Village Green Circle have any available units?
110 Village Green Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 110 Village Green Circle have?
Some of 110 Village Green Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Village Green Circle currently offering any rent specials?
110 Village Green Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Village Green Circle pet-friendly?
No, 110 Village Green Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 110 Village Green Circle offer parking?
Yes, 110 Village Green Circle offers parking.
Does 110 Village Green Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Village Green Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Village Green Circle have a pool?
Yes, 110 Village Green Circle has a pool.
Does 110 Village Green Circle have accessible units?
No, 110 Village Green Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Village Green Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Village Green Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Village Green Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Village Green Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tyrone 3 BedroomsTyrone Apartments with Parking
Tyrone Apartments with Washer-DryerTyrone Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyrone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College