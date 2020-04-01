110 Village Green Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Gorgeous Brick Home in Tyrone's Southampton S/T Community! Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, built-in desk, and tile backsplash, plus a large breakfast area in front of a bay window overlooking the patio and backyard. Open Plan with Formal Living/Dining Room.Hidden stairwell leads upstairs to an open loft area -- great for Library/Playroom/Office. Expansive master suite with trey ceiling, whirlpool tub, glass shower, walk-in closet, and his and hers vanities. 3 More Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths and Laundry Room complete the Upper Level.Three-car garage for cars or toys.Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Schools:Sandy Creek High School;Flat Rock Middle School;Robert J. Burch Elementary School;Subdivision: SOUTHAMPTON; Smoking: NoYear Built: 2002Lease Terms: 12 MonthsDeposits: $2,315.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.