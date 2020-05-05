110 Newfield Dr

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

Expansive 5-bedroom home w/ formal living/dining room areas. Large kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, built-in appliances, walk-in pantry, solid surface countertops, & tile backsplash. Eat-in kitchen area & windows overlooking private backyard. Opens to Great Room w/ gas log fireplace & built-in bookcases. One of 5 bedrooms w/ full bath on first floor. Ideal for guests not able to maneuver stairs or for 1st floor office. Upstairs features a large media room w/ wall of windows. Large master suite w/ sitting room & built-in bookshelves. Master bath has 2 walk-in closets, porcelain tile floors, jetted tub, dual sinks. Rent includes use of swim/tennis facilities. Located near Hwy 74 and new Pinewood Studios. 6 miles from I-85 access.