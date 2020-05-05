All apartments in Tyrone
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:30 PM

110 Newfield Dr

110 Newfield Road · (770) 487-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Newfield Road, Tyrone, GA 30290

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Expansive 5-bedroom home w/ formal living/dining room areas. Large kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, built-in appliances, walk-in pantry, solid surface countertops, & tile backsplash. Eat-in kitchen area & windows overlooking private backyard. Opens to Great Room w/ gas log fireplace & built-in bookcases. One of 5 bedrooms w/ full bath on first floor. Ideal for guests not able to maneuver stairs or for 1st floor office. Upstairs features a large media room w/ wall of windows. Large master suite w/ sitting room & built-in bookshelves. Master bath has 2 walk-in closets, porcelain tile floors, jetted tub, dual sinks. Rent includes use of swim/tennis facilities. Located near Hwy 74 and new Pinewood Studios. 6 miles from I-85 access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Newfield Dr have any available units?
110 Newfield Dr has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Newfield Dr have?
Some of 110 Newfield Dr's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Newfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
110 Newfield Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Newfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 110 Newfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 110 Newfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 110 Newfield Dr does offer parking.
Does 110 Newfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Newfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Newfield Dr have a pool?
Yes, 110 Newfield Dr has a pool.
Does 110 Newfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 110 Newfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Newfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Newfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Newfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Newfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
