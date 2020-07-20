3907 Jerusalem Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious renovated 4BR, 3 Bath Tucker home on .7 acre, All brick split level with an out building for workshop or art studio. Eat-in kitchen opens to den w/ fireplace with access to a screened porch and deck overlooking huge yard & stream. Freshly painted. New fridge, washer & dryer, ceiling fans, lights. Friendly neighborhood. Serene cul-de-sac, yet easy access to everything. Can be 12-month or 24-month lease. Security deposit is = to the 1st month's rent. Tenant pays electricity, gas, water/sewer & mows yard w/ new mower & trimmer on site. Renter's insurance required.