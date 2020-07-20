All apartments in Tucker
3907 Jerusalem Court
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

3907 Jerusalem Court

3907 Jerusalem Court · No Longer Available
Location

3907 Jerusalem Court, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Spacious renovated 4BR, 3 Bath Tucker home on .7 acre, All brick split level with an out building for workshop or art studio. Eat-in kitchen opens to den w/ fireplace with access to a screened porch and deck overlooking huge yard & stream. Freshly painted. New fridge, washer & dryer, ceiling fans, lights. Friendly neighborhood. Serene cul-de-sac, yet easy access to everything. Can be 12-month or 24-month lease. Security deposit is = to the 1st month's rent. Tenant pays electricity, gas, water/sewer & mows yard w/ new mower & trimmer on site. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Jerusalem Court have any available units?
3907 Jerusalem Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3907 Jerusalem Court have?
Some of 3907 Jerusalem Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 Jerusalem Court currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Jerusalem Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Jerusalem Court pet-friendly?
No, 3907 Jerusalem Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 3907 Jerusalem Court offer parking?
Yes, 3907 Jerusalem Court offers parking.
Does 3907 Jerusalem Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3907 Jerusalem Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Jerusalem Court have a pool?
No, 3907 Jerusalem Court does not have a pool.
Does 3907 Jerusalem Court have accessible units?
No, 3907 Jerusalem Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Jerusalem Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 Jerusalem Court does not have units with dishwashers.
