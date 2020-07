Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

In the heart of Tucker. Nestled on a quiet street 5 mins to I285, I85 and Hwy 78 Beautifully Renovated Ranch Style Home featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, with 2 additional Bonus Rooms with Spectacular views of Oasis backyard perfect for unwinding in nature or for entertaining friends and family! Look no further this is Prime Location Property in a Desired School District, Close to shopping and more. Schedule your appointment to see this Little Jewel today!