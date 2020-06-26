3843 Cedar Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Adorable 2BR/1b Condo in lovely, quiet, well-maintained complex in Tucker. Brand new everything including drywall! Don't miss this fabulous IKEA kitchen and open floor plan with fireplace and sliding glass door to large patio overlooking lush wooded view. Very private corner unit with only 2 small steps from parking lot and no steps inside. Large master bedroom has room for the largest bed and the smaller secondary is perfect for a single bed, office or craft room. Unit has one assigned parking space.So convenient to 78, 285, 85 and Decatur. Move right in.