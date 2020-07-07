All apartments in Tucker
3802 Doroco Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3802 Doroco Drive

3802 Doroco Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3802 Doroco Drive, Tucker, GA 30340

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f5489160b3 ---- This beautifully maintained single family home features a bright living room with a fireplace and 2 skylights. French doors open up onto a large deck in a private backyard. It is located in a very quiet neighborhood with great neighbors! The home is located close to both 85 and 285 and lots of shopping and dining. Come out and see this home soon as it will not last long. Good credit is a must. This home is not pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Doroco Drive have any available units?
3802 Doroco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
Is 3802 Doroco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Doroco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Doroco Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 Doroco Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3802 Doroco Drive offer parking?
No, 3802 Doroco Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3802 Doroco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Doroco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Doroco Drive have a pool?
No, 3802 Doroco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Doroco Drive have accessible units?
No, 3802 Doroco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Doroco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 Doroco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3802 Doroco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3802 Doroco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

