3802 Doroco Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f5489160b3 ---- This beautifully maintained single family home features a bright living room with a fireplace and 2 skylights. French doors open up onto a large deck in a private backyard. It is located in a very quiet neighborhood with great neighbors! The home is located close to both 85 and 285 and lots of shopping and dining. Come out and see this home soon as it will not last long. Good credit is a must. This home is not pet friendly.