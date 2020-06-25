All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 3514 Greystone Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
3514 Greystone Circle
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:37 PM

3514 Greystone Circle

3514 Greystone Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3514 Greystone Circle, Tucker, GA 30341

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
An Executive Retreat! Hardcoat Stucco 2-Story! Awesome Open Floor Plan with 2-Story Vaulted Great Room, Vaulted Sun Room, Living Room, Dining Room, New Gourmet Kitchen, Bedroom and Office, All on Main Floor! Teen or In-law Suite on Terrace Level with Rec/Media Room, 5th Bedroom and 5th Bath! GREAT OUTDOOR LIVING on the New Decks and Lower Patio Overlooking the Sparkling Pool and Private Backyard Adjacent to a Babbling Creek and A Natural Habitat for Birds, Deer and Wild Turkey.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Greystone Circle have any available units?
3514 Greystone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 Greystone Circle have?
Some of 3514 Greystone Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 Greystone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Greystone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Greystone Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 Greystone Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3514 Greystone Circle offer parking?
No, 3514 Greystone Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3514 Greystone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 Greystone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Greystone Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3514 Greystone Circle has a pool.
Does 3514 Greystone Circle have accessible units?
No, 3514 Greystone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Greystone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Greystone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College