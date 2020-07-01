3473 Johns Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Accessible, Oversized ranch w/skylights has it ALL and Johns Homestead PARK with a LAKE at the end of the street!! Renovated for accessibility, this beautiful home in HOT HOT TUCKER features a sit-in kitchen w/ granite & SS appliances; wood floors; living & dining rooms PLUS a large den; huge, screened porch; roll-in shower; 36" doors; FP & 2-car garage. Large fenced back yard, newer systems & energy-efficient exterior doors & windows in the main bedrooms. Larger than tax records, due to large bonus room. We welcome friendly pets who live w/ responsible human companions. Quiet, hidden street w/ lake/park at end, just minutes from 285, Decatur, Tucker, Northlake.