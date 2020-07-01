All apartments in Tucker
Last updated January 24 2020

3473 Johns Rd

3473 Johns Road · No Longer Available
Location

3473 Johns Road, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Accessible, Oversized ranch w/skylights has it ALL and Johns Homestead PARK with a LAKE at the end of the street!! Renovated for accessibility, this beautiful home in HOT HOT TUCKER features a sit-in kitchen w/ granite & SS appliances; wood floors; living & dining rooms PLUS a large den; huge, screened porch; roll-in shower; 36" doors; FP & 2-car garage. Large fenced back yard, newer systems & energy-efficient exterior doors & windows in the main bedrooms. Larger than tax records, due to large bonus room. We welcome friendly pets who live w/ responsible human companions. Quiet, hidden street w/ lake/park at end, just minutes from 285, Decatur, Tucker, Northlake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3473 Johns Rd have any available units?
3473 Johns Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3473 Johns Rd have?
Some of 3473 Johns Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3473 Johns Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3473 Johns Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3473 Johns Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3473 Johns Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3473 Johns Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3473 Johns Rd offers parking.
Does 3473 Johns Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3473 Johns Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3473 Johns Rd have a pool?
No, 3473 Johns Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3473 Johns Rd have accessible units?
No, 3473 Johns Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3473 Johns Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3473 Johns Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

