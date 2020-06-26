3026 Northbrook Drive

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Rental Home in HENDERSON/LAKESIDE/NORTHLAKE area! - This home is spacious, updated and will be move in ready just after July 4th! It's a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Northlake/Henderson/Lakeside area with a separate office, dining room, living room with fireplace, family/sitting room, basement for lots of storage and TONS of parking and a one car garage. Wood floors throughout with carpet in the living room and hallway. Eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, new stainless kitchen appliances to be installed, view to family room with wood burning fire place, Master bedroom has a walk in closet and small but tidy bathroom. All on sought after Northbrook Drive! Short commute to Emory/CDC/Mercer. Easy access to 85 and 285. 2 exits from 400. Close to shopping, schools, doctors, parks, you name it. Minimum 12 month lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!
(RLNE4924041)