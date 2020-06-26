All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 3026 Northbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
3026 Northbrook Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

3026 Northbrook Drive

3026 Northbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3026 Northbrook Drive, Tucker, GA 30340

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Rental Home in HENDERSON/LAKESIDE/NORTHLAKE area! - This home is spacious, updated and will be move in ready just after July 4th! It's a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Northlake/Henderson/Lakeside area with a separate office, dining room, living room with fireplace, family/sitting room, basement for lots of storage and TONS of parking and a one car garage. Wood floors throughout with carpet in the living room and hallway. Eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, new stainless kitchen appliances to be installed, view to family room with wood burning fire place, Master bedroom has a walk in closet and small but tidy bathroom. All on sought after Northbrook Drive! Short commute to Emory/CDC/Mercer. Easy access to 85 and 285. 2 exits from 400. Close to shopping, schools, doctors, parks, you name it. Minimum 12 month lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!

(RLNE4924041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 Northbrook Drive have any available units?
3026 Northbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 Northbrook Drive have?
Some of 3026 Northbrook Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 Northbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3026 Northbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 Northbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3026 Northbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3026 Northbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3026 Northbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3026 Northbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 Northbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 Northbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3026 Northbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3026 Northbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3026 Northbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 Northbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 Northbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College