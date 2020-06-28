All apartments in Tucker
2885 Northbrook Drive

2885 Northbrook Drive
Location

2885 Northbrook Drive, Tucker, GA 30340

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Beautiful, large(2666 sq. ft.) traditional home on Northbrook Drive. In walking distance to Evansdale E.S. and popular neighborhood swim club. Gorgeous portico entryway. Spacious living room plus vaulted family room with fireplace and formal dining room. White kitchen with upscale granite/tile backsplash and stainless appliances open to sunny breakfast room overlooking pretty large backyard. Floor plan features Master plus a second additional Bedroom on the Main level. Upstairs offers 2 additional spacious bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. Full, unfinished basement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2885 Northbrook Drive have any available units?
2885 Northbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2885 Northbrook Drive have?
Some of 2885 Northbrook Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2885 Northbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2885 Northbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2885 Northbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2885 Northbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 2885 Northbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 2885 Northbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2885 Northbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2885 Northbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2885 Northbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2885 Northbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 2885 Northbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2885 Northbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2885 Northbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2885 Northbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
