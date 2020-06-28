2885 Northbrook Drive

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful, large(2666 sq. ft.) traditional home on Northbrook Drive. In walking distance to Evansdale E.S. and popular neighborhood swim club. Gorgeous portico entryway. Spacious living room plus vaulted family room with fireplace and formal dining room. White kitchen with upscale granite/tile backsplash and stainless appliances open to sunny breakfast room overlooking pretty large backyard. Floor plan features Master plus a second additional Bedroom on the Main level. Upstairs offers 2 additional spacious bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. Full, unfinished basement!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.