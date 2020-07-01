2858 Lone Star Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Nothing like this in the neighborhood! Renovated ranch. Hardwood Floors throughout. Custom Tile Kitchen. Rebuilt Kitchen Cabinets with Downdraft and Double Ovens and Granite. Walk in Laundry/Pantry. Formal Living and Dining. Den open to Kitchen. Amazing Master Bath with Wet Room, Jetted Tub, Double Granite Vanity and Linen Cab. Jack and Jill Bath with Custom Cabinet, Granite and Tile Shower. Neutral Colors and Crown throughout. Custom elfa Closets. Recent HVAC. Recent Water Heater. Partial Basement & Encapsulated Crawlspace. Pets Negotiable. Owner Agent.