Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
2858 Lone Star Trail
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

2858 Lone Star Trail

2858 Lone Star Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2858 Lone Star Trail, Tucker, GA 30340

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nothing like this in the neighborhood! Renovated ranch. Hardwood Floors throughout. Custom Tile Kitchen. Rebuilt Kitchen Cabinets with Downdraft and Double Ovens and Granite. Walk in Laundry/Pantry. Formal Living and Dining. Den open to Kitchen. Amazing Master Bath with Wet Room, Jetted Tub, Double Granite Vanity and Linen Cab. Jack and Jill Bath with Custom Cabinet, Granite and Tile Shower. Neutral Colors and Crown throughout. Custom elfa Closets. Recent HVAC. Recent Water Heater. Partial Basement & Encapsulated Crawlspace. Pets Negotiable. Owner Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2858 Lone Star Trail have any available units?
2858 Lone Star Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2858 Lone Star Trail have?
Some of 2858 Lone Star Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2858 Lone Star Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2858 Lone Star Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2858 Lone Star Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2858 Lone Star Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2858 Lone Star Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2858 Lone Star Trail offers parking.
Does 2858 Lone Star Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2858 Lone Star Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2858 Lone Star Trail have a pool?
No, 2858 Lone Star Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2858 Lone Star Trail have accessible units?
No, 2858 Lone Star Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2858 Lone Star Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2858 Lone Star Trail has units with dishwashers.

