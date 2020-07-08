2785 Briarglen Dr

Amenities
Traditional Multi-Split Level Home in Briaridge! - This traditional split-level home is exactly what you've been looking for! Located in the Lakeside High Shool dist., this house has everything you need to make it your next home. There are 4 bedrooms & 3 baths. The living room features a fireplace adjacent to the sun room that oversees the backyard. Updated kitchen with black stone countertops. Plenty cabinet space and 2 refrigerators. The spacious den area on the lower level is perfect for a game room or a workshop. Home comes with a washer and dryer. With newly installed carpet and freshly painted walls, this home is ready to accommodate you! Carport fits 2 vehicles with a separate driveway for guests. You don't want to miss out on this! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit & proof of alter. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!
