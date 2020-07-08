All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 2785 Briarglen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
2785 Briarglen Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2785 Briarglen Dr

2785 Briarglen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2785 Briarglen Drive, Tucker, GA 30340

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
game room
parking
Traditional Multi-Split Level Home in Briaridge! - This traditional split-level home is exactly what you've been looking for! Located in the Lakeside High Shool dist., this house has everything you need to make it your next home. There are 4 bedrooms & 3 baths. The living room features a fireplace adjacent to the sun room that oversees the backyard. Updated kitchen with black stone countertops. Plenty cabinet space and 2 refrigerators. The spacious den area on the lower level is perfect for a game room or a workshop. Home comes with a washer and dryer. With newly installed carpet and freshly painted walls, this home is ready to accommodate you! Carport fits 2 vehicles with a separate driveway for guests. You don't want to miss out on this! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit & proof of alter. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!

(RLNE5742875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2785 Briarglen Dr have any available units?
2785 Briarglen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2785 Briarglen Dr have?
Some of 2785 Briarglen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2785 Briarglen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2785 Briarglen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2785 Briarglen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2785 Briarglen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2785 Briarglen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2785 Briarglen Dr offers parking.
Does 2785 Briarglen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2785 Briarglen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2785 Briarglen Dr have a pool?
No, 2785 Briarglen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2785 Briarglen Dr have accessible units?
No, 2785 Briarglen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2785 Briarglen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2785 Briarglen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College