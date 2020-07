Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Are you looking for a rental property in downtown Tucker? It is conveniently located near restaurants and shopping centers. This two bedroom townhome is in a gated community with a clubhouse and swimming pool. It is the perfect floor plan for a roommate or a young professional. Give me a call for a private showing. It is the perfect live, work, play community!