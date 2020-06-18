All apartments in Suwanee
Provenza Old Peachtree
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

Provenza Old Peachtree

1460 Distribution Dr · (770) 282-8417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Savings
One Month Free Rent on ALL HOMES! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Location

1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA 30024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4102 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Unit 3105 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 4012 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6302 · Avail. now

$1,402

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 7204 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,463

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 1305 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,463

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Provenza Old Peachtree.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
conference room
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Consider it the best of both worlds: Provenza at Old Peachtree offers luxury apartment homes in Suwanee, Georgia. Our close-knit small-town community is conveniently located off Old Peachtree Road. Ranked as one of "America's Ten Best Places To Live", Suwanee is a friendly, progressive community committed to maintaining a high quality of life for its residents. Our beautiful one, two and three bedroom apartment homes combine a modern style with trendsetting charm. Individual homes include sophisticated features such as Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, soaring nine-foot ceilings with double crown molding, and gorgeous granite countertops and vanities. We offer lifestyle-enhancing amenities from a resort-style pool, sports-club style fitness center to a high-tech cyber lounge and a Clubroom with a professional chef's kitchen. At ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 flat fee
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; Weight limit: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Provenza Old Peachtree have any available units?
Provenza Old Peachtree has 21 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does Provenza Old Peachtree have?
Some of Provenza Old Peachtree's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Provenza Old Peachtree currently offering any rent specials?
Provenza Old Peachtree is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free Rent on ALL HOMES! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Is Provenza Old Peachtree pet-friendly?
Yes, Provenza Old Peachtree is pet friendly.
Does Provenza Old Peachtree offer parking?
Yes, Provenza Old Peachtree offers parking.
Does Provenza Old Peachtree have units with washers and dryers?
No, Provenza Old Peachtree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Provenza Old Peachtree have a pool?
Yes, Provenza Old Peachtree has a pool.
Does Provenza Old Peachtree have accessible units?
No, Provenza Old Peachtree does not have accessible units.
Does Provenza Old Peachtree have units with dishwashers?
No, Provenza Old Peachtree does not have units with dishwashers.
