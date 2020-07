Amenities

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Suwanee is now home to the newest collection of high-end apartments - Overlook at Huntcrest - just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Sugarloaf Mills. Select from one, two or three-bedroom floor plans where no detail is overlooked. Enjoy luxurious touches throughout including designer kitchens, with granite countertops and tile backsplashes, and spa-inspired bathrooms with soaking tubs. The lavish amenities extend beyond your home with a saltwater pool and oversized tanning ledge, a fully equipped fitness facility and a sleek coffee lounge - all with high speed Wi-Fi to keep you connected. Pets are just as spoiled as our residents with a designated dog park and washing station. Reserve your space at Overlook at Huntcrest today and change your perspective on luxury apartment living!