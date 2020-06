Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained two story three bedroom two and one half bath on full unfinished basement located in Suwanee Town Center Shadowbrook subdivision. Rocking chair front porch, rear entry garage and private back deck. Eat in kitchen with breakfast area and bar, formal living and dining room and fireside great room! Master suite upstairs and loft area. Walk to restaurants and shopping! Live and play atmosphere!