Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
931 Upland Ives Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:39 PM

Location

931 Upland Ives Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Judy Chin at (770) 864-4362. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6579833 to view more pictures of this property. MOVE IN READY! Beautiful home located in a great location with everything you can ask for! A covered porch and a private fenced in back yard which is great for entertaining! Gorgeous eat-in kitchen that opens up to a nice view of the family room. Guest room with a full bath located on the main floor, separate dining room. Stunning master suite, large master bath and a huge walk-in closet. Two large secondary bedrooms with nice closets and full bath. This home is close to shopping, Gary Pirkle PArk, schools and 1.5 miles to Lake Lanier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Upland Ives Drive have any available units?
931 Upland Ives Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 931 Upland Ives Drive currently offering any rent specials?
931 Upland Ives Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Upland Ives Drive pet-friendly?
No, 931 Upland Ives Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 931 Upland Ives Drive offer parking?
Yes, 931 Upland Ives Drive offers parking.
Does 931 Upland Ives Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Upland Ives Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Upland Ives Drive have a pool?
No, 931 Upland Ives Drive does not have a pool.
Does 931 Upland Ives Drive have accessible units?
No, 931 Upland Ives Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Upland Ives Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 Upland Ives Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 931 Upland Ives Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 931 Upland Ives Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
