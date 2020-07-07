931 Upland Ives Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Judy Chin at (770) 864-4362. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6579833 to view more pictures of this property. MOVE IN READY! Beautiful home located in a great location with everything you can ask for! A covered porch and a private fenced in back yard which is great for entertaining! Gorgeous eat-in kitchen that opens up to a nice view of the family room. Guest room with a full bath located on the main floor, separate dining room. Stunning master suite, large master bath and a huge walk-in closet. Two large secondary bedrooms with nice closets and full bath. This home is close to shopping, Gary Pirkle PArk, schools and 1.5 miles to Lake Lanier.