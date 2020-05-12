All apartments in Sugar Hill
5393 Under Way

5393 Under Way · No Longer Available
Location

5393 Under Way, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on quiet cul-de-sac. Large fenced in back yard. http://www.renterspowerhouse.com

Enter the two story foyer on hardwood floors leading to your kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas stove.

This home is move in ready with new carpets and freshly painted throughout.

Swim tennis community with playground.

Convenient to Mall of Georgia, Lake Lanier, Restaurants and I-985.

Fantastic North Fulton schools include:
Elem- Sugar Hill-Gwinnett; Middle-Lanier; High- Lanier

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

Video Tour

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: dogs accepted
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent
Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases
============================================
Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application
Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5393 Under Way have any available units?
5393 Under Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 5393 Under Way have?
Some of 5393 Under Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5393 Under Way currently offering any rent specials?
5393 Under Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5393 Under Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5393 Under Way is pet friendly.
Does 5393 Under Way offer parking?
No, 5393 Under Way does not offer parking.
Does 5393 Under Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5393 Under Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5393 Under Way have a pool?
Yes, 5393 Under Way has a pool.
Does 5393 Under Way have accessible units?
No, 5393 Under Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5393 Under Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5393 Under Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5393 Under Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5393 Under Way has units with air conditioning.
