5393 Under Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home on quiet cul-de-sac. Large fenced in back yard. http://www.renterspowerhouse.com



Enter the two story foyer on hardwood floors leading to your kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas stove.



This home is move in ready with new carpets and freshly painted throughout.



Swim tennis community with playground.



Convenient to Mall of Georgia, Lake Lanier, Restaurants and I-985.



Fantastic North Fulton schools include:

Elem- Sugar Hill-Gwinnett; Middle-Lanier; High- Lanier



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



Video Tour



Frequently Asked Questions

Pet Restrictions: dogs accepted

Smoking: No smoking in any of our units

Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent

Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.



Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.