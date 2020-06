Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 3 SIDED BRICK HOME ON BASEMENT WITH MASTER SUITE ON MAIN. NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP, NEW BACKSPLASH, NEW INTERIOR PAINT AND NEW LIGHTING FIXTURES. ALSO NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!!! 3 LARGE SECONDARY ROOMS ON SECOND FLOOR WITH 2 FULL BATHS. COMMUNITY HAS POOL W/ WATER SLIDE, PRIVATE LAKE, NATURE WALKING TRAILS, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS AND MORE. VERY SOUGHT AFTER NORTH GWINNETT SCHOOL DISTRICT! A MUST SEE!