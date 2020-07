Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Arbors at Suwanee Terrace offers a tranquil setting in this Suwanee neighborhood. Minutes to Suwanee Town Square! Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome. Begin your tour in the entry way, straight ahead find the open floor plan space including dining, kitchen, and greatroom. Don't miss the laundry room, hardwood floors, stained cabinets, and fireplace. Private patio. Upstairs is the oversized master suite with spa bath, plus two secondary bedrooms and hall bath. Great schools!