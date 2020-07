Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NEW INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT & NEW CARPET AND FLOORING. 2 BEDROOM, 2 & 1/2 BATHROOM ROOMMATE FLOOR PLAN WITH GENEROUSLY SIZED BEDROOMS & AND LARGE, WALK-IN CLOSETS. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN FULL BATH. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM ALSO ON THE 2ND LEVEL. MAIN LEVEL FLOOR PLAN INCLUDES SEPARATE LIVING & DINING ROOMS WITH KITCHEN OPEN TO THE DINING ROOM. WALK-IN PANTRY, FIREPLACE & BACK PATIO . SINGLE CAR GARAGE INCLUDES EXTRA STORAGE.