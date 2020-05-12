All apartments in Sugar Hill
1121 Danube Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1121 Danube Trail

1121 Danube Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Danube Trl, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
---Take $300 Off your 1st Month's Rent if you sign a lease by 12/31/2018. Owner will replace carpet in home if you sign a three year lease---Love where you live in this private home quietly nestled among the trees!This turn-key charmer features fresh paint throughout and is the perfect place for both everyday living & entertaining.. Spend lazy days lounging in the bright & cheerful family room with cozy fireplace, or evenings hosting gatherings in the partially finished lower level. The large master suite offers plenty of room to relax & unwind after a long day, and two other generously sized bedrooms round out the main floor. A two car attached garage with workbench & an outdoor unit add plenty of room for storage. Whether you're sipping your morning coffee from the front porch or grilling and chilling on the back deck, you’ll love spending time enjoying the outdoors. Schedule your tour before this amazing home is gone!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1121-danube-trail ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Danube Trail have any available units?
1121 Danube Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 1121 Danube Trail have?
Some of 1121 Danube Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Danube Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Danube Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Danube Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Danube Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 1121 Danube Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Danube Trail does offer parking.
Does 1121 Danube Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Danube Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Danube Trail have a pool?
No, 1121 Danube Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Danube Trail have accessible units?
No, 1121 Danube Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Danube Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Danube Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Danube Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Danube Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
