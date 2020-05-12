Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

---Take $300 Off your 1st Month's Rent if you sign a lease by 12/31/2018. Owner will replace carpet in home if you sign a three year lease---Love where you live in this private home quietly nestled among the trees!This turn-key charmer features fresh paint throughout and is the perfect place for both everyday living & entertaining.. Spend lazy days lounging in the bright & cheerful family room with cozy fireplace, or evenings hosting gatherings in the partially finished lower level. The large master suite offers plenty of room to relax & unwind after a long day, and two other generously sized bedrooms round out the main floor. A two car attached garage with workbench & an outdoor unit add plenty of room for storage. Whether you're sipping your morning coffee from the front porch or grilling and chilling on the back deck, you’ll love spending time enjoying the outdoors. Schedule your tour before this amazing home is gone!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1121-danube-trail ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.