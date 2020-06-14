/
31 Furnished Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
Studio
$841
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1233 sqft
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
1598 south indian creek drive A
1598 South Indian Creek Drive, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Small Ranch Home - Property Id: 153341 Small cozy ranch home on a quiet peaceful estate property. Partially furnished with utilities included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1278 Oak Knoll Court - 1
1278 Oak Knoll Court, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
24 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT - PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED - CALL OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT. ROOM FOR RENT. SEEKING A CLEAN EMPLOYED SINGLE FEMALE WHICH MUST BE TOBACCO FREE, DRUG-FREE, & PET FREE, TO RENT OUR FURNISHED BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATH.
Northlake
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,563
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,959
1124 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$776
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Welcome to Legacy At Norcross Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Norcross, our apartment homes offers a tranquil setting in a quiet, charming community. Legacy at Norcross offers spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with four unique floor plans.
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,026
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1024 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Stainless steel kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in roomy accommodations. Furnished units available. Community amenities include wine room, coffee bar, pool and elevator.
3167 Stonewyck Pl
3167 Stonewyck Pl, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1996 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in Decatur! - Fully furnished, beautiful 3-story townhouse with convenient access to downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, the VA, Dekalb Medical, and downtown Atlanta.
561 Emory Oaks Way
561 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fully Furnished & Spacious 2BR/2BA near Emory - Property Id: 223240 Available beginning June 15th, 2020 1335sq. ft.
743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3
743 Houston Mill Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming 3BR/2BA apartment near Emory - FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Amazing location on Emory's campus across the street from CDC and walking distance Emory campus.
91 Willow Wood Cir South East
91 Willow Wood Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1408 sqft
This fully renovated, open floor plan home is close to Oakhurst, Kirkwood and East Lake Golf Course.
1760 Alec Place
1760 Alex Place, North Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2545 sqft
Convenience abounds - CDC, Emory, VA Toco Hills, and interstates/public transp. within minutes. Executive, end-unit, tri-level townhome, in a gated community overlooking the pool! Beautiful open floor plan, light and bright from all sides.
132 Huron St
132 Huron Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Ideal Decatur location. The apartment is less than a 1 mile walk to Decatur Square, and less than 8 minute drive to Emory. One of Decatur's most sought after neighborhoods, Great Lakes.The home is a Quadraplex, 4 completely separate apartments.
255 Southerland Ter North East
255 Southerland Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2274 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake Claire! This beautiful end unit townhouse tucked into one of Atlanta's most sought after neighborhoods is available immediately. Enjoy hardwood floors on the split level living area and carpeting upstairs in all the bedrooms.
129 McClean Street
129 Mcclean Street, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1505 sqft
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. See this home in 3D at bit.ly/2XKLHoG. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
3742 Clairmont Road
3742 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
2750 sqft
Appointment Only! Perfect FURNISHED Atlanta & Brookhaven Location! Great rental mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta! Recently Renovated with
2383 Peachwood Circle NE
2383 Peachwood Circle Northeast, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 bed 2 bath duplex on quiet dead end street, fenced yard, updated kitchen and baths. Unit can be furnished or unfurnished. Very nice unit, no carpet, private parking.
2048 Cogar Drive
2048 Cogar Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED BUNGALOW IN EAST LAKE TERRACE! UTILITIES, & SECURITY INCLUDED!! Unique finishes, hardwood throughout, gorgeous open kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, butcher block/poured concrete counters, mosaic stone backsplash, stainless steel
2784 HILSON Commons
2784 Hilson Commons, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2984 sqft
Do you need a little retreat without lifting a finger? This meticulous maintained home in convenient & prestigious Hilson Landing will give you a treat of a lifetime.
