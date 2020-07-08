All apartments in Stone Mountain
595 Sheppard Road

Location

595 Sheppard Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Picture-perfect three bedroom villa with covered Front Porch, situated on lovely tree-filled homesite! Freshly Painted and with Hardwood flooring throughout.Sunny Eat-in Kitchen features appliances and a breakfast area with french doors to the deck,great for entertaining! Spacious and bright family room with decorative floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace with a mantel to display pictures and treasures. Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Beautifully updated baths. Awesome deck overlooking huge fenced in backyard.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Additional $33/MTH.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 Sheppard Road have any available units?
595 Sheppard Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 595 Sheppard Road have?
Some of 595 Sheppard Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 Sheppard Road currently offering any rent specials?
595 Sheppard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 Sheppard Road pet-friendly?
No, 595 Sheppard Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 595 Sheppard Road offer parking?
No, 595 Sheppard Road does not offer parking.
Does 595 Sheppard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 595 Sheppard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 Sheppard Road have a pool?
No, 595 Sheppard Road does not have a pool.
Does 595 Sheppard Road have accessible units?
No, 595 Sheppard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 595 Sheppard Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 595 Sheppard Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 595 Sheppard Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 595 Sheppard Road does not have units with air conditioning.

