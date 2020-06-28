5354 Ridgemere Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

2 bedroom 2.5 baths with eat-in kitchen, dining room, fireplace, great hardwood floors, gas heating, electric cooling. Back fenced private patio. Lawn care included!



HOLIDAY MOVE-IN SPECIAL 1/2 off first month's rent with an 18-month lease.



**A MUST SEE**



**WON'T LAST LONG**



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government-issued Photo ID MUST be submitted with the application.

ALL occupants 18+ MUST APPLY.

Proof of income in the state of Georgia from within the last 30 days.

GROSS income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.

Positive Rental History.

No current evictions or unpaid rental collections.

$65 non-refundable application fee per applicant.



Applications are approved based on a scoring system. The following will LOWER your score but may not cause a denial:

Rental History is less than 2 years or from a friend or family member.

History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory filings or Bankruptcy.

Newly employed (Less than 1 year).

Low or No credit.



PLEASE NOTE: Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. The first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.