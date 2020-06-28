All apartments in Stone Mountain
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

5354 Ridgemere Ct

5354 Ridgemere Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5354 Ridgemere Ct, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

2 bedroom 2.5 baths with eat-in kitchen, dining room, fireplace, great hardwood floors, gas heating, electric cooling. Back fenced private patio. Lawn care included!

HOLIDAY MOVE-IN SPECIAL 1/2 off first month's rent with an 18-month lease.

**A MUST SEE**

**WON'T LAST LONG**

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government-issued Photo ID MUST be submitted with the application.
ALL occupants 18+ MUST APPLY.
Proof of income in the state of Georgia from within the last 30 days.
GROSS income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Positive Rental History.
No current evictions or unpaid rental collections.
$65 non-refundable application fee per applicant.

Applications are approved based on a scoring system. The following will LOWER your score but may not cause a denial:
Rental History is less than 2 years or from a friend or family member.
History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory filings or Bankruptcy.
Newly employed (Less than 1 year).
Low or No credit.

PLEASE NOTE: Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. The first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5354 Ridgemere Ct have any available units?
5354 Ridgemere Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 5354 Ridgemere Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5354 Ridgemere Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5354 Ridgemere Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5354 Ridgemere Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 5354 Ridgemere Ct offer parking?
No, 5354 Ridgemere Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5354 Ridgemere Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5354 Ridgemere Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5354 Ridgemere Ct have a pool?
No, 5354 Ridgemere Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5354 Ridgemere Ct have accessible units?
No, 5354 Ridgemere Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5354 Ridgemere Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5354 Ridgemere Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5354 Ridgemere Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5354 Ridgemere Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
