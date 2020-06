Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

1034 Third Street, Apt A Available 05/01/19 FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS CALL OR TEXT KOLANDRA DUPREE 678-310-3181 - Lovely 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex. Located in the heart of Stone Mountain. Minutes to Stone Mountain Park, shopping and restaurants. Monthly rent $850.00. Unit is currently being renovated and updated pictures will be added soon.



(RLNE4842126)