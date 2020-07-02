All apartments in St. Simons
Find more places like 301 6th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Simons, GA
/
301 6th Ave
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

301 6th Ave

301 Sixth Av St Simons Island 31522 · (912) 230-7699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Simons
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 Sixth Av St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
"The Island Copper Roof House," is a raised duplex. For rent is the left side (as you are looking at the home) with one bedroom and one full bathroom. The left side has mahogany counters and kitchenette, large outdoor relaxing deck, and a separate entrance, hardwood floors, separate washer and dryer hookup in carport, outdoor storage closet, large deck, and a nice yard. Located in the most central location on SSI, just north of the main intersection of Frederica Road and the Sea Island Causeway that goes directly to the Sea Island beaches and ocean, in a walkable neighborhood of mature trees, including the island’s iconic live oak trees. Bike to the beach, grocery store, CVS, banking, dry cleaning, cinemas. Easy on and off the island as well. Deposit is $975, monthly rent is $975 (included: water, sewer, electricity, garbage, landscaping; not included: cable, internet, phone).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 6th Ave have any available units?
301 6th Ave has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 6th Ave have?
Some of 301 6th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
301 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 6th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 301 6th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 301 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 301 6th Ave offers parking.
Does 301 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 301 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 301 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 301 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 301 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 6th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 6th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 6th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 301 6th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Simons 1 BedroomsSt. Simons 2 Bedrooms
St. Simons Apartments with BalconiesSt. Simons Apartments with Hardwood Floors
St. Simons Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GABrunswick, GAYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GAKingsland, GA
Walthourville, GAHinesville, GADock Junction, GAMidway, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity