301 6th Ave

"The Island Copper Roof House," is a raised duplex. For rent is the left side (as you are looking at the home) with one bedroom and one full bathroom. The left side has mahogany counters and kitchenette, large outdoor relaxing deck, and a separate entrance, hardwood floors, separate washer and dryer hookup in carport, outdoor storage closet, large deck, and a nice yard. Located in the most central location on SSI, just north of the main intersection of Frederica Road and the Sea Island Causeway that goes directly to the Sea Island beaches and ocean, in a walkable neighborhood of mature trees, including the island’s iconic live oak trees. Bike to the beach, grocery store, CVS, banking, dry cleaning, cinemas. Easy on and off the island as well. Deposit is $975, monthly rent is $975 (included: water, sewer, electricity, garbage, landscaping; not included: cable, internet, phone).